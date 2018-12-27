Emma Stone says turning 30 was ‘bittersweet’

Emma Stone has said turning 30 was a gloomy and “bittersweet” experience but held adult lessons.

Emma Stone has said turning 30 was a gloomy and “bittersweet” experience but held adult lessons.

The actress has been highly praised for her role in The Favourite alongside Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz, but no longer feels under pressure to please everyone.

Stone said she is more melancholic as she gets older, but has also let go of the need to please and is focused on finding her own way.

Speaking to Vogue on the subject of turning 30, she said: “I got gloomy for about a week, but realised the most interesting part about becoming an adult is most things become bittersweet. I’m still finding my voice.

“It’s OK if not everybody likes you, and that doesn’t make it more appealing to convince them of why you are likeable.

Emma Stone on the cover of British Vogue. (Craig McDean/Vogue)

“So that was a major lesson, not falling over myself to win over the unwinnable.

“Nobody knows what they’re doing! We’re all just a bunch of people trying to figure out how to get through the day.”

Stone revealed she had not worked since December 2017, and has not been driven to spend the time productively.

She said her time since then had been “drifty”.

See the full feature in the February issue of Vogue, available on digital download and in print on Friday January 4.

Press Association