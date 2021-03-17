Emily Ratajkowski shares photos from birth of baby Sylvester

Emily Ratajkowski has shared photos of herself giving birth to baby Sylvester, as well as her first moments with the newborn.

The model and actress posted a collage of photos in which she can be seen in labour and breathing through a mask, as well as photos in which she can be seen smiling as she cradles the new arrival.

She captioned them: “In between pushes/first moments with Sly. Life!”

Ratajkowski previously announced she had welcomed her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard with a photo of her breastfeeding.

She wrote on Instagram on March 11: “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side.

“Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life.”

Ratajkowski has previously said they would be raising their child in a gender-neutral household.

She announced in October last year that she was expecting her first child with Bear-McClard, a film producer.

She made the announcement in a video with Vogue magazine, showing off her growing baby bump in footage directed by TV writer Lena Dunham.

The London-born actress – who has starred in films including Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty – found fame when she appeared in the video for Robin Thicke’s 2013 single Blurred Lines.

Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard married in a ceremony at New York City Hall in 2018 and celebrated their honeymoon in Utah.

PA Media