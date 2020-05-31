Emily Ratajkowski joins Los Angeles protests following the death of George Floyd

Emily Ratajkowski, Halsey and Anna Kendrick have joined the protests in Los Angeles following the death of George Floyd.

The handcuffed black man died in Minneapolis this week after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Video of the arrest, which has gone viral, shows Mr Floyd begging for air and saying, “please, I can’t breathe” and “don’t kill me”.

Protests have flared up across the United States as a result, including in Los Angeles, where Ratajkowski branded a sign reading: “Dismantle power structures of oppression.”

The officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The model also shared a video of a burning police car in the Fairfax district of the city, adding the hashtag: “#defundthepolice. ”

She tweeted: “Is destroying an empty old cop car or looting a target violent compared to police beating people with batons, firing rubber bullets feet from protesters and using tear gas?

“This is supposed to be a FREE country and people are protesting the injustice and the power structures.”

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick also joined the Los Angeles protest alongside co-star Chrissie Fit.

She shared video from the march on Instagram, alongside a selfie of the pair together.

She later shared a screenshot of notification of the city-wide curfew that was put in place as a result of the protest.

She wrote: “‪I’m home now, but damn. This emergency alert just popped up. Stay safe out there everyone.”

Singer Halsey also shared photos from the protest, writing: “We were peaceful. Hands up, not moving, not breaching the line.

“They opened fire of rubber bullets and tear gas multiple times on us. Citizens who were not provoking them.

“Most of us were simply begging them to reconsider. To consider the humanity and our nation’s history and future.

“They opened fire multiple times. I was hit twice. Once by pellets and once by shrapnel. We were gassed repeatedly for hours. The frontline did not relent. I will be returning.”

