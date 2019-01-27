Emily Blunt will go head to head with Olivia Colman when the Screen Actors Guild Awards are handed out today.

Emily Blunt to go head to head with Olivia Colman at SAG Awards

The Mary Poppins Returns star is recognised for her lead role as the practically perfect nanny in the musical, while Colman is up for female actor in a leading role as Queen Anne in the black period comedy The Favourite.

They face competition in the form of The Wife’s Glenn Close, Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born and Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Blunt is also nominated in the supporting actress category for her turn in the thriller A Quiet Place, in which she appears alongside husband John Krasinski.

She will compete with Colman’s The Favourite co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone for that gong, as well as Amy Adams for Vice and Margot Robbie for Mary Queen Of Scots.

Elsewhere, Welsh-born star Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper will go head to head in the category of outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Vice and A Star Is Born respectively.

They will be up against Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek, Green Book’s Viggo Mortensen and BlacKkKlansman’s John David Washington.

Meanwhile Richard E Grant is up for male actor in a supporting role for his part in Can You Ever Forgive Me? where he will face off against Mahershala Ali for Green Book, along with Timothee Chalamet for Beautiful Boy, Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman and Sam Elliott for A Star Is Born.

Crazy Rich Asians, the first major Hollywood movie to feature an all-Asian cast in 25 years, is nominated for the night’s biggest prize, outstanding performance by a cast category.

The comedy is nominated alongside A Star Is Born, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

A Star Is Born, the musical drama featuring Cooper and Gaga, leads the way in nominations for films, with four, ahead of Spike Lee’s racially charged BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite with three each.

Marvel’s superhero blockbuster Black Panther, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, drama Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Green Book, set in the Jim Crow-era American South, all have two.

So does Bale’s Vice, which sees the British actor playing controversial US politician Dick Cheney.

In the television categories, Hugh Grant and Anthony Hopkins will go head to head in the male actor in a television movie or limited series category, while Joseph Fiennes is in the running for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for The Handmaid’s Tale.

Vying for the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series will be The Americans, Better Call Saul, The Handmaid’s Tale, Ozark and This Is Us, while the comedy contenders are Atlanta, Barry, GLOW, The Kominsky Metho and The Marvellous Mrs Maisel.

Cooper, Gaga, Elliott, Washington, Driver and Malek will be among the presenters at the ceremony, while Tom Hanks will honour lifetime achievement recipient Alan Alda.

This Bridge of Spies reunion is 🤩 Thrilled to announce that @tomhanks will be presenting Alan Alda with the 55th Life Achievement Award at the 25th #sagawards. Tune in for our Silver Anniversary on January 27 on TNT and TBS. pic.twitter.com/RHz03t1YY7 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 8, 2019

The 2019 SAG Awards will take place in Los Angeles on January 27.

Press Association