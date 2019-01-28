Emily Blunt shocked by SAG Award win: You blew my slicked hair back

Emily Blunt paid tribute to her director husband John Krasinski and their “two little poems” as she was a surprise winner at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The British star beat out The Favourite’s Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, Amy Adams for Vice and Margot Robbie for Mary Queen Of Scots to take the best supporting actress prize for her role in The Quiet Place.

Visibly shocked as her name was called, she embraced her husband, who was her director and co-star in the thriller, before making her way to the stage, hugging Weisz and Stone on her way up.

She said: “Oh my goodness me. Guys, that truly has completely blown my slicked hair back.

“Thank you so so much, I’m so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared.

“I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced by heart directly, you are a stunning filmmaker.

“I am so lucky to work with you and to have done this film with you, thank you for giving me the part, you would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t so you didn’t really have an option.”

She also paid tribute to their two daughters Hazel and Violet, who she referred to as the “little poems in our lives” and joked they would have to be 45 before they could see the film.

Mahershala Ali took home the gong for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his part in Green Book.

Thanking the other actors nominated in the category, he said: “The more I am fortunate and blessed to get to do this work, the more I realise how much I need all of you in this room to draw inspiration… and get my cues how to go deeper… I am grateful to be amongst this fraternity of people, this fraternity of artists…”.

Amazon Prime series The Marvellous Mrs Maisel has dominated the television categories, taking the award for best ensemble in a comedy series, as well as outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for Rachel Brosnahan and male actor in a comedy series for Tony Shalhoub.

Press Association