Emilia Clarke to attend Last Christmas premiere

Emilia Clarke and Dame Emma Thompson will grace the red carpet for the premiere of new film Last Christmas.

Emilia Clarke and Dame Emma Thompson will grace the red carpet for the premiere of new film Last Christmas.

The rom-com stars the ex-Game Of Thrones actress and features the music of Wham! and George Michael.

Clarke plays Kate, who is working as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop and whose life could be about to take a new turn.

Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh also star in the film, alongside Dame Emma, who co-wrote the screenplay for the movie, set in London.

The director of the film, which premieres new unreleased material by Michael, saw the funny side when it was given a one-star review.

Rolling Stone magazine summed up the movie by saying: “There are god-awful holiday movies … and then there’s Last Christmas.”

As a lifelong @RollingStone reader, I sincerely thank you for your opinion. We can’t win everybody over but we will continue to try! I swear all of our hearts were in the right place. Can our one star at least be a really really big star? 🌟😃❤️ https://t.co/H2xyG8BN7X — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) November 10, 2019

Paul Feig wrote on Twitter: “We can’t win everybody over but we will continue to try! I swear all of our hearts were in the right place.

“Can our one star at least be a really, really big star?”

The UK premiere of the film, due out on November 15, takes place at BFI Southbank.

PA Media