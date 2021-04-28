Elliot Page sits down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss transition

Elliot Page said it felt ‘imperative’ to publicly come out as transgender at a time the community feels under attack (Apple/PA)

Elliot Page said it was “imperative” to publicly come out as transgender at a time the community feels under attack.

The actor, 34, sat down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss his transition, which he announced on social media in December.

In a trailer for The Oprah Conversation interview, which will begin streaming on Apple TV+, Page said he felt a duty to go public.

.@TheElliotPage sits down with @Oprah for his first on-camera interview since coming out as transgender. This is truly a conversation you wonât want to miss. Watch this special episode of #TheOprahConversation April 30 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/PPV0UmapGc — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 28, 2021

He said: “I was expressing this to people in my life much before posting that letter and telling people for the first time and knowing I wanted a moment to become comfortable in myself and to be able to get to that point.

“For me, in this time we’re in right now and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so.”

Page was referencing a wave of laws in states across the US limiting young transgender people from accessing certain medical treatments or in some cases participating in sports.

Page is known for an Oscar-nominated role in 2007 coming-of-age drama Juno and for playing The White Violin in Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy.

He told Winfrey it “crucial and important” to publicly come out.

Winfrey also asked Page what part of his transition had brought him the most joy.

An emotional Page said: “Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘there I am’. And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked, I’m not having all these little moments that used to be…

“Just being in a T-shirt. It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the, probably the first time. Tears of joy.”

The Elliot Page episode of The Oprah Conversation premieres Friday April 30 on Apple TV+.

