Tuesday 21 May 2019

Elle Fanning faints at Cannes Film Festival dinner

The actress later posted on Instagram that her dress was too tight.

Elle Fanning is the youngest ever member of the Cannes jury (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press Reporter

Elle Fanning says she fainted at a Cannes Film Festival dinner because he dress was too tight.

The 21-year-old actress collapsed at the Chopard Trophee dinner on Monday evening at Cannes.

Fanning later posted a message with a thumbs-up photo on Instagram saying she was “all good” despite what she called a fainting spell from her snug Prada gown.

Fanning is on the jury in Cannes. She is the youngest person ever to be on the nine-person panel that will decide the Palme d’Or.

