Elizabeth Olsen grateful to work with ‘some of the best’ in costume design (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Elizabeth Olsen says she is grateful for the opportunity to continue to work with “some of the best” in the costume industry and “moved” by the responses of fans to her “iconic” looks.

The actress reprises her role as Marvel sorceress Scarlet Witch in the franchise’s latest offering, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness alongside Benedict Cumberbatch.

She is the cover star of the May digital of Vogue Hong Kong following the film’s release this week.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, she said: “Every costume designer I’ve got to work with on these Marvel films is creating something that is wearable but iconic and it’s for fans.

“I have nothing to do with that…but working on these films you get to work with some of the best.”

On fans’ responses to her Marvel character, she continued: “That continues to surprise me.

“I get to be here in person and feel the energy from the fans and we were in love with WandaVision. We had such a joyful time making that show.

“The effect that that had, you don’t get to have so many experiences like that in a lifetime and a career.

“I’m still grateful for the response and I’m moved by how it’s affected people.”

Appearing in Vogue Hong Kong she is pictured sporting Gucci’s pre-autumn 2022 collection on a sunny afternoon in Los Angeles.

The May edition of Vogue Hong Kong, which features Olsen’s full fashion spread, as well as interviews with her and Cumberbatch is out now.