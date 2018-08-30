Entertainment Movies

Eight months for hacker over release of Hollywood stars’ private photos

George Garofano was one of four men arrested after pictures of the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Kirsten Dunst were made public.

Jennifer Lawrence (Ian West/PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

A US man who hacked into more than 200 cloud storage accounts of Hollywood stars and other people has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

George Garofano was sentenced in federal court in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

After prison, he must serve three years of supervised release and perform 60 hours of community service.

Kirsten Dunst was among the celebrities targeted (Joel Ryan/PA)

He was one of four men arrested in the 2014 hacking scandal which led to private photos of Jennifer Lawrence, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Upton and others being made public.

Authorities said the hackers used a phishing scheme that sent emails appearing to be from Apple security accounts that asked for usernames and passwords.

Garofano pleaded guilty in April and asked for leniency, saying he faces a lifetime loss of rights because of the conviction.

