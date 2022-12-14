Eddie Murphy to receive top honour at the 80th annual Golden Globes (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Eddie Murphy is to be presented with a top honour at the 80th annual Golden Globes ceremony, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has announced.

The veteran comedian and actor, 61, will receive the coveted Cecil B DeMille award at the event on January 10 2023.

Murphy is known for starring in well known films including Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, Coming To America, The Nutty Professor and the Shrek franchise, among many others.

He is a six-time Golden Globe nominee and won the best supporting actor in a motion picture award in 2007 for his performance in Dreamgirls.

The Cecil B DeMille award is presented to a talented individual for their outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

Past recipients of the award include Jane Fonda, George Clooney, Morgan Freeman, Oprah Winfrey, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren, Steven Spielberg, Denzel Washington, Robin Williams, Tom Hanks and more.

“We’re honoured to present this year’s Cecil B DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr Eddie Murphy,” said HFPA President, Helen Hoehne.

“We’re thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career – in front of and behind the camera – has had through the decades.”

Big British names stood out at the nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony, which were announced earlier this week.

Dame Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy and Daniel Craig all picked up nods for top awards ahead of the annual ceremony which was knocked off the air this year by controversy.

The 2022 Golden Globes were held behind closed doors after the HFPA faced heavy criticism over diversity issues within the organisation.

The typically star-studded and joke-filled event was replaced by periodic updates from the Golden Globes website and official social media accounts, after NBC refused to air the show.

But the HFPA announced that the 2023 ceremony would see the organisation make greater efforts to diversify its voting pool.

Last week comedian Jerrod Carmichael was announced as host.