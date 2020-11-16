E! People’s Choice Awards: The main winners

Tiffany Haddish was among the winners at the E! People’s Choice Awards (Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

A host of A-list stars were among the winners at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

K-pop sensations BTS joined Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande in winning in the music categories while Will Smith and Chris Hemsworth were recognised for their film work.

Here are the main winners from the ceremony:

Movie of 2020 – Bad Boys For Life

Comedy movie of 2020 – The Kissing Booth 2

Action movie of 2020 – Mulan

Drama movie of 2020 – Hamilton

Family movie of 2020 – Onward

Male movie star of 2020 – Will Smith (Bad Boys For Life)

Female movie star Of 2020 – Tiffany Haddish (Like A Boss)

Comedy movie star of 2020 – Joey King (The Kissing Booth 2)

Action movie star of 2020 – Chris Hemsworth (Extraction)

Drama movie star of 2020 – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

TV show of 2020 – Grey’s Anatomy

Drama show of 2020 – Riverdale

Comedy show of 2020 – Never Have I Ever

Reality show of 2020 – Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Competition show of 2020 – The Voice

Male TV star of 2020 – Cole Sprouse (Riverdale)

Female TV star of 2020 – Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy)

Drama TV star of 2020 – Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Comedy TV star of 2020 – Sofia Vergara (Modern Family)

Daytime talk show of 2020 – The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Night time talk show of 2020 – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Male artist of 2020 – Justin Bieber

Female artist of 2020 – Ariana Grande

Group of 2020 – BTS

Song of 2020 – Dynamite (BTS)

Album of 2020 – Map of the Soul: 7 (BTS)

