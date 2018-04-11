Dwayne Johnson has ruled out running for the US presidency in 2020.

Dwayne Johnson says he may run for US president in 2024 as he rules out 2020

There had been speculation the actor would throw his hat into the ring in two years’ time but he has now decided against putting himself forward.

Speaking at the premiere of his new film, Rampage, he told the Press Association: “I think right now I am just learning as much as I can. I respect our political process. Rampage European Premiere – London “I also do not have any delusions that it’s easy. And I have a tremendous respect, so 2020 is not going to happen.

“Maybe 2024, maybe 2028, I don’t know. “I think the best thing I can do now is to go to work and learn. That’s where we’re at.”

Johnson, 45, boasts a massive social media following, with 12.8 million followers on Twitter and 58 million ‘likes’ on Facebook. But he said the current privacy scandal engulfing Facebook, which saw millions of users’ details leaked to a private company, has not made him more wary of his own online presence.

And he jumped to the defence of the social media giant’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, saying he had “earnest” intentions. Rampage European Premiere – London He said: “I know Zuckerberg, he is a buddy of mine, and I truly believe that the intentions are earnest so we will see where all this goes.”

Johnson is starring alongside British actress Naomie Harris in Rampage, in which a gorilla explodes in size after being exposed to a rogue genetic experiment.

Johnson, who was known as The Rock when he wrestled in the WWE, praised his co-stars.

He said: “It’s got to the point now where I really have the pick of the litter, where I am able to pick and choose who I work with. And I do have a rule that I don’t work with assholes.” And James Bond star Harris, who plays a discredited genetic engineer in Rampage, was similarly effusive in her praise for Johnson.

She said: “I loved working with Dwayne, he was so generous, he is such a kind-hearted person and really, really giving. Lots of the moments that were finally on the big screen were not actually in the script and it was Dwayne who put them in for my character, which is really generous of him.” – Rampage is out in UK cinemas now.

