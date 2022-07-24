Dwayne Johnson makes epic Black Adam entrance at Comic-Con

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, participates in the “Black Adam” portion of the Warner Bros. Theatrical panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in San Diego. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Dwayne Johnson was surrounded by crackling electricity and swirling smoke as he made an epic entrance to the Comic-Con stage.

The Hollywood star appeared in his full anti-hero costume to promote his upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam at the convention.

Addressing fans at the famous Hall H he warned them that the superhero universe would “never be the same again”.

Expand Close The Hollywood star appeared in his full anti-hero costume to promote his upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam at the convention (Richard Shotwell/AP) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Hollywood star appeared in his full anti-hero costume to promote his upcoming DC blockbuster Black Adam at the convention (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Blue sparks flew in the darkness as special lanyards given to attendees flashed blue ahead of the second panel on the third day of the world famous convention.

“Hall H you have been warned the DC universe will never be the same again,” he declared.

Fans were treated to an extended look at the film with explosive footage showing Johnson deflecting bullets and smashing helicopters into each other.

“I heard Black Adam was here, that was some cool s***,” Johnson joked as he returned to the stage alongside his fellow cast members Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Johnson told fans that fellow cast-member Pierce Brosnan sent his love, but was unable to attend the convention.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

“The journey for Black Adam has been long and filled with passion, with commitment and grit. It’s been easily 10 years,” he said.

“The journey has been an incredible one.

Video of the Day

“To be here to watch Black Adam levitate and throw lightning like he was handing out candy, it’s a dream come true.”

Collet-Serra admitted that he was “shy” and that the panel was his “worst nightmare”.

The film is scheduled for a UK release of October 21.