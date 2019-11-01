Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart star in final Jumanji: The Next Level trailer

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart have reunited for the final Jumanji: The Next Level trailer.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kevin Hart have reunited for the final Jumanji: The Next Level trailer.

They are joined in the teaser by co-stars Jack Black and Karen Gillan as they encounter giant snakes and monstrous ostriches in the fantasy sequel.

Danny DeVito, Danny Glover and Awkwafina also star in The Next Level, the follow-up to 2017’s Jumanji; Welcome To The Jungle.

This time around the video game world they explore is different to what they have seen before, leaving some of the characters in the wrong avatars.

DeVito’s character finds himself in Johnson’s body and, examining his muscled physique, says: “I think my eyes are a different colour.”

“All of you is a different colour,” Hart quips.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle was a surprise box office hit, grossing 962 million US dollars (about £742 million) worldwide.

That film was a reboot of 1995’s Jumanji, which starred Robin Williams.

Jumanji: The Next Level will be released in UK cinemas on December 13.

