Dublin International Film Festival: ‘We were always going to go ahead - and be brilliant’

In recent years the Dublin International Film Festival has endured the trials of Job. In 2018, Storm Emma swept in off the Atlantic to dump a heavy blanket of snow on the city, playing havoc with the festival’s schedule. Last year, the event just about got in under the wire before the first lockdown, but audiences were already nervous about the new disease then running rampant in northern Italy.

In 2021, Covid’s reign has forced the Virgin Dublin International Film Festival to move entirely online, a major challenge for festival director Grainne Humphreys and her team. But Humphreys, who admits to being an eternal optimist, has embraced the new normal and managed to assemble an impressive roster of Irish and international films, more on which in a moment. But I ask her first about the challenges involved in creating a streamed and cinema-free festival. Did she ever, in her darkest moments, worry that the 2021 festival wouldn’t go ahead?

“No,” she says emphatically. “You know me, I’m not that kind of person. We were always going to have a festival, it was always going to be a brilliant festival. In fact, for a long time, I genuinely, smugly hoped that it would take a year for us to get this [Covid] thing out of our systems — and that we’d be able to hold a normal festival this year, partly because of what happened in 2018. I’d been beaten by the snow so they wouldn’t do it to me again, would they?

Director of Dublin International Film Festival Grainne Humphreys

Director of Dublin International Film Festival Grainne Humphreys

“I do believe that if I hadn’t gone through that snow year, I wouldn’t have known what to do in terms of getting us through this one. But yes, we were always going to have a festival, and part of that was down to the support of the Arts Council, knowing that was there. And the Galway Fleadh was the flagship in a sense: they did an online festival and very generously shared their experiences with us, as did others. So we were learning all the time; we’ve all been trying, chipping away at getting audiences to move online.”

Humphreys’ job would normally involve travelling to festivals around the world to find the best roster of international films, but in 2020 she was grounded. Meanwhile, the film industry was entering a period of unprecedented crisis, with cinemas closed, production halted and big studios sitting on finished movies that were simply too big to fail.

“It was very challenging this time,” she concedes, “because supply had been disrupted, and everything suddenly changed. The whole film exhibition landscape changed totally in a flash, but the thing I enjoyed, which was quite unusual, was that suddenly everybody was helping everyone else — and so I got to watch screenings and interviews with panels from all over the world, and I really liked seeing what my colleagues were doing and trying to crib as many good ideas as I could.

“But I was worried about films, and I didn’t see anything that really jumped out at me until October — and it was November before I started feeling like we could have a festival of good films. I always knew we were going to have a festival, but I just didn’t know how good a festival we were going to be able to put on.

“So it’s been a very different process, but I’ve been around for a while and I know a lot of people, so I was able to call on the kind of recommendations that I probably would have got on the street in Cannes, by emailing people. But we were always hoping that we would have a physical festival, and I was designing it all on the basis that I would be putting films in cinemas; we were hoping for some outdoor screenings, some drive-ins. Online screening was only going to be a quarter of the actual programme. Of course it didn’t turn out like that.”

Persuading film-makers and producers to commit to the festival was more vexing than usual as well. “There’s just so much uncertainty out there. Will Cannes happen, will Toronto happen, how many films will London have? And everyone’s talking about, oh, is this a good time to go, or should we wait? And obviously there’s a big spy film out there that’s been moved many times, but [it is] your smaller films that really need the platform that the festival gives them, they were really at twos and threes, and understandably so.

“But I felt, and increasingly feel, that if you get an invite from a festival, you should go. I think there’s a danger about waiting for a better time for things to open, because if you decide to hold, you’ll have no idea how long you might be waiting. And I say that with huge gratitude to the film-makers and distributors who generously gave their films to the festival this year, because I feel they have shown us a respect, and a trust.”

And so to this year’s festival, which includes an impressive and winningly eclectic roster of Irish and international features, documentaries and shorts. How does one get involved?

“You’ll find all our films on diff.ie, and when you sign in and choose a film, you’ll get a link when it becomes available and you get three days to watch it. Online tickets are €9, gala tickets €11, but the thing I would remind people is that because it’s online does not mean it has an infinite capacity. There’s a limit of 400 tickets, so films will sell out. But the interesting aspect of that is that an online Dublin festival is national, so I’m interested in seeing how many people [take part] who aren’t normally able to attend.”

And are there any films in the line-up that really stand out?

Deadly Cuts, a black comedy set in a working-class Dublin hair salon

Deadly Cuts, a black comedy set in a working-class Dublin hair salon

“Well, first of all, there are some very strong Irish features. Deadly Cuts is a fantastic comedy, and if ever there was a year where we needed a film about murderous hairdressers, 2021 is that year. I remember exactly the day I saw it and I thought, this is hilarious.

“Boys from County Hell is also very funny, smartly directed and with a great cast.” A pitch-black comedy, it follows the ever-diminishing fortunes of a group of road workers who accidentally awaken an ancient vampire.

Humphreys is also excited about Tadhg O’Sullivan’s To the Moon, a haunting and atmospheric lunar ode. “I’m a big fan of Tadhg’s, and that was a film I really wanted to run in the festival.

“Among the others are the ones I think of as festival films, like Gunda. It’s just this beautiful, sumptuous black and white experience, and it’s the kind of film I really wish we were showing in a cinema, a beautiful miniature masterpiece. It’s wordless but it has this huge resonance, it’s for all ages, but the simplicity and power of it is extraordinary. Emotions are running much higher at the moment, and it’s a very emotional experience.

“Another one I cried at was Supernova. I thought I would have made it through it, but I definitely didn’t.”

I’ve seen Harry Macqueen’s slow, powerful drama as well, and it’s very moving: Stanley Tucci plays a writer coming to terms with early onset dementia, and Colin Firth co-stars as his quietly distraught partner.

“Christos Nikou’s Apples is an intriguing, original film,” Humphreys adds, “and surprisingly funny.” It’s timely too, imagining an insidious pandemic that attacks people’s memories.

Joanna Scanlan in After Love

Joanna Scanlan in After Love

She also recommends New Order, a stark dystopian drama in which a wealthy Mexican couple’s ritzy wedding is rudely interrupted by a proletarian uprising; After Love, Aleem Khan’s moody drama set in the English port of Dover, Limbo, Zoé Wittock’s unsettling story about a young woman who falls in love with a theme park ride; and Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time. “It’s such a great title, isn’t it? It’s a Hungarian film about this woman who travels to Budapest to meet a man, and when he doesn’t show up, she tracks him down and he claims he’s never met her before, and it kind of turns into this kind of Hungarian Brian De Palma-style noir. It’s very interesting.”

Lots to see virtually at this year’s festival then, and Humphreys is hopeful that DIFF will be back in cinemas in 2022.

“For me,” she says, “there’s a purity to seeing things in a cinema, and I hope we get back to that very soon. But while I would aspire to do a physical festival next year, I don’t think that all these online learnings will be forgotten. I’d hate all the people who got involved this year to then feel, oh, it’s a pity they’re not doing that any more, I didn’t need to get a babysitter, I could just watch the film at home.”

The Virgin Dublin International Film Festival runs from March 3-14. www.diff.ie