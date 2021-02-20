| 7.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dublin International Film Festival: ‘We were always going to go ahead - and be brilliant’

The festival takes place online next month. Making it work in the Covid era has been an education, says the event’s director Grainne Humphreys

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci in Supernova Expand

Close

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci in Supernova

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci in Supernova

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci in Supernova

Paul Whitington

In recent years the Dublin International Film Festival has endured the trials of Job. In 2018, Storm Emma swept in off the Atlantic to dump a heavy blanket of snow on the city, playing havoc with the festival’s schedule. Last year, the event just about got in under the wire before the first lockdown, but audiences were already nervous about the new disease then running rampant in northern Italy.

In 2021, Covid’s reign has forced the Virgin Dublin International Film Festival to move entirely online, a major challenge for festival director Grainne Humphreys and her team. But Humphreys, who admits to being an eternal optimist, has embraced the new normal and managed to assemble an impressive roster of Irish and international films, more on which in a moment. But I ask her first about the challenges involved in creating a streamed and cinema-free festival. Did she ever, in her darkest moments, worry that the 2021 festival wouldn’t go ahead?

“No,” she says emphatically. “You know me, I’m not that kind of person. We were always going to have a festival, it was always going to be a brilliant festival. In fact, for a long time, I genuinely, smugly hoped that it would take a year for us to get this [Covid] thing out of our systems — and that we’d be able to hold a normal festival this year, partly because of what happened in 2018. I’d been beaten by the snow so they wouldn’t do it to me again, would they?

Most Watched

Privacy