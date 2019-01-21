US president Donald Trump has earned a nod for worst actor in the 39th annual Razzie Awards.

Donald Trump nominated for worst actor in the Razzies

John Travolta’s John Gotti biopic, the Will Ferrell comedy Holmes & Watson, conservative provocateur Dinesh D’Souza’s Death Of A Nation and the R-rated puppet comedy The Happytime Murders all earned six nominations for the mock movie awards ceremony.

Johnny Depp is also up for an award, for Sherlock Gnomes (Ian West/PA)

Along with Johnny Depp in Sherlock Gnomes and Travolta in Gotti, the Razzies nominated Trump – who appeared in Death Of A Nation and Michael Moore’s Fahrenheit 11/9 – for worst actor.

It also nominated Trump and “his self-perpetuating pettiness” for worst screen combo.

US first lady Melania Trump was also nominated for worst supporting actress.

The Will Ferrell comedy Holmes and Watson has been nominated for six Razzies (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The worst picture candidates are Gotti, The Happytime Murders, Holmes & Watson, Robin Hood and Winchester.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, nicknamed the Razzies, are a parody of events such as the Oscars. The awards seek to recognise the worst movies and performances of the year.

The winners will be revealed on February 23.

Press Association