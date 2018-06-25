Donald Glover performed a mini version of his politically-charged hit This Is America on stage at the BET Awards alongside the ceremony’s host, Jamie Foxx.

Donald Glover and Jamie Foxx perform version of This Is America at BET Awards

Introducing the song, Foxx, 50, told the audience he had been urged to write a joke about the single but said it had “stopped me in my tracks” and was not to be joked with.

The music video accompanying the song went viral, with many critics claiming it explored themes of gun violence and black oppression. .@DonaldGlover will forever be the GOAT. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/c61CSuiHpo — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 25, 2018 The song and the message behind it were “amazing”, Foxx said, before describing Glover as a “true artist”.

Foxx encouraged the audience to sing a portion of the track before imitating Glover’s dance moves from the video. When Glover, who releases music under the name Childish Gambino, took to the stage, the pair sang a few lines from the song.

Glover then turned to the audience and praised his co-writers on the comedy-drama TV show Atlanta, Lena Waithe and Issa Rae. He added: “I am really happy to be in this with everybody.”

