Domhnall Gleeson on mixed reaction to new Star Wars film

Domhnall Gleeson has said he hopes the latest Star Wars film pleases “as many as possible”, but believes everyone is entitled to their opinion.

The actor, who plays the villainous General Hux in The Rise Of Skywalker, said what matters is that the film was “made the right way”.

Critics and the public have expressed mixed views on the conclusion to the Skywalker saga started by George Lucas more than 40 years ago.

Speaking at the film’s European premiere in London, he told the PA news agency: “You buy your ticket, you are allowed an opinion, that’s fine, that’s cool.

“The people that made this made it honestly with love and with love for the story that they were telling and respect for the story they were telling.

“I adored it, it was made the right way.

“You can’t please everybody but I hope we please as many as possible.”

The actor, 36, also addressed the cast’s reaction to co-star John Boyega’s script ending up on eBay after being found by a cleaner.

Gleeson said: “We weren’t all together when we found out… it was hilarious, I laughed for a very long time.

“I wasn’t with (director) JJ (Abrams) when he found out, I can’t imagine they were best pleased, but I thought it was gas.”

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is released in UK cinemas on December 19.

