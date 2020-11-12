| 6.4°C Dublin

Dodgy accents and corny Irish clichés pepper ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ – and that was just the trailer

Jamie Dornan (right) with Emily Blunt in 'Wild Mountain Thyme' Expand

Jamie Dornan (right) with Emily Blunt in 'Wild Mountain Thyme'

Melanie Finn

It’s been dubbed a crime against accents that has us cringing like our Gallic counterparts did at Emily in Paris.

With more clichés than you can shake a Shillelagh at, the new trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme, starring Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt and filmed in Mayo, instantly went viral this week – for all the wrong reasons.

This new rom-com from Oscar-winning writer John Patrick Shanley of Moonstruck fame left nobody swooning at the litany of corny clichés, implausible scenarios and most of all, those bruisingly-bad Irish brogues.

