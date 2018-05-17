Documentary reportedly claims Whitney Houston was victim of child sexual abuse

A new documentary about the life of Whitney Houston reportedly claims the singer was sexually abused as a child.

Whitney, directed by Scottish film-maker Kevin Macdonald, alleges Houston’s cousin, the soul singer Dee Dee Warwick, abused her, according to reports.

The film debuted at the Cannes Film Festival and features interviews with several of Houston’s relatives and closest friends. A new documentary about the life of soul singer Whitney Houston claims she was the victim of child sexual abuse (Ian West/PA) Two of them, Houston’s half-brother, the former NBA basketball player Gary Garland-Houston, and her assistant, Mary Jones, make the allegations against Warwick.

Houston, who enjoyed enormous success in the 1980s and 90s, selling millions of records and starring in the box-office hit film The Bodyguard, died in 2012 aged 48. She drowned in a bathtub after years of struggling with drug and alcohol abuse.

Whitney Houston, pictured here with her then husband Bobby Brown, was sexually abused as a child, according to a new documentary (William Conran/PA) Houston ended her volatile 15-year marriage to rhythm and blues singer Bobby Brown in 2007. Dee Dee Warwick is the younger sister of soul singing icon Dionne Warwick and was the niece of Houston’s mother.

She enjoyed a successful career as a soul singer in the 1960s and 70s but never matched the heights of her more illustrious sister. Dee Dee died at the age of 63 in 2008.

Whitney Houston enjoyed enormous success in the 1980s and 90s and sold millions of albums (John Giles/PA) Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina, suffered a similar fate to her mother.

She was found unresponsive in a bathtub and spent six months in a coma before dying in 2015 at the age of 22.

The Warwick family has been contacted for comment. Whitney will be released in UK and US cinemas on 6 July.

