Disney’s Star Wars Celebration to be held in London in 2023

Disney’s Star Wars Celebration will take place in London in 2023, it has been announced (Ian West/PA)

The capital’s Excel Centre will be the venue of the franchise’s annual convention which is scheduled for April 7 to 10 next year.

The news was confirmed at the closing ceremony of this year’s festival, which occurred in Anaheim, California.

Let's do it again next year. #StarWarsCelebration returns to Europe in 2023. pic.twitter.com/XQ5JLuDDuz — Star Wars (@starwars) May 29, 2022

Thousands of fans attended the event, many in elaborate cosplay costumes, which included exclusive panels, screenings and sneak peaks at upcoming spin-off series.

Stars including Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Pedro Pascal, Temuera Morrison and Jon Favreau have featured, giving talks, interviews and autographs.

A special exhibition featuring props and costumes from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett was also made available exclusively to those attending the celebration.