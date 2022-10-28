| 12.8°C Dublin

Disney’s plus-size protagonist is a lazy bit of activism

Kitty Chrisp

Reflect follows the story of a young ballerina, Bianca, who is ‘battling her own reflection’. Well done, Disney. You’re only half a century late

Bravo, Disney! After decades of doe-eyed, stick insect skinny princesses, the animation giant has finally, finally, decided to create a plus-size female protagonist.

Reflect is being released as part of Disney’s “collection of innovative short films”. It follows the story of a young ballerina, Bianca, who is “battling her own reflection”. Well done, Disney. You’re only half a century late.

