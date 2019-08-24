Disney shares first picture of Emma Stone’s ‘punk rock’ Cruella de Vil

Disney has shared the first picture of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil.

The Oscar-winning actress will portray the dog-hating villain in Cruella, an upcoming live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians.

In the first image of Stone in character, she is seen in full costume complete with black and white hair.

She is holding three Dalmatians on leads while co-stars Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser lurk in the background.

Cruella will take a 1970s punk-rock approach, according to Stone.

Sean Bailey, Disney’s president of production, said the film will ask where de Vil’s dislike of animals comes from.

Speaking at D23, Disney’s biennial convention, he said: “How did she get that way, and how did she get so cruel?”

Stone could not appear in person at the convention, instead sending fans a video message from London. Dame Emma Thompson will also appear in Cruella, which is due to be released in May 2021.

Stone is not the first actress to portray de Vil in a movie. Glenn Close famously pulled on the black and white wig for 1996’s 101 Dalmatians.

PA Media