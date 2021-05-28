Disenchanted: Dundalk the latest Hollywood filming spot to get a sprinkling of Disney dust 

Filming for Enchanted sequel under way at Dundalk's railway station (Photo: Mark Condren)

Dundalk, Co Louth, is the latest Irish location to get a sprinkling of Disney’s fairy dust as filming for Disenchanted will take place in the town from today.

The production team has arrived in the town and will use the railway station as one of several locations, according to local radio station LMFM.

It is understood that train services will be temporarily paused while the scenes are being filmed.

The much-anticipated film is the sequel to Disney’s Enchanted, which was released 14 years ago.

Hollywood actors Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams star in the children’s musical, and it’s no doubt Ireland is swooning over our temporary guests.

Dempsey, who is best known as ‘McDreamy’ from Greys Anatomy, took a trip to the infamous Leo Burdock’s chipper in Dublin yesterday.

After uploading a photo of him and a donkey, fans are saying he’s becoming more Irish as the days go on.

He’s also picked up some Dublin lingo, as he captioned his image of the chipper: “Bleeding deadly!”

When he first arrived in Ireland, the actor stayed in Olivia’s Haven, Coleraine, Co Derry.

The owner, Olivia Burns, said it was “surreal” going to work and seeing “Dr McDreamy” every day.

The businesswoman wrote on Instagram: “The secret is out! We have been hosting the fabulous Patrick Dempsey for the last 2 weeks as he prepares to star in his exciting new Disney film, Disenchanted.

“It has been very surreal going to work and seeing McDreamy everyday. We have enjoyed lots of daily chats with Patrick about the beautiful Northern Irish countryside and of course Olivia’s Haven (his favourite scent is our smoky Irish Fireside).”

A large majority of the magical movie will be filmed in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, as the town has been transformed to emulate a fairytale.

A stunning home in Greystones that has been transformed to look like a pink castle will also feature in the flick.

The house in the upmarket area of The Burnaby has been covered from the roof down with trailing pink flowers and trellis-style foliage.