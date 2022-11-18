Disappointment as no celebration planned for locals in Enniskerry as Disney releases Disenchanted

Actors and extras on the set of 'Disenchanted' in Enniskerry. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Unlike a Disney happy ending, there is cloud of disappointment over Enniskerry as it doesn’t appear that any celebrations have been planned for the release of Disney’s Disenchanted movie today.

The follow-up to Enchanted can be streamed on the US company’s streaming service, Disney+, from today, a week earlier than previously expected.

Last year, Enniskerry in Co Wicklow was transformed into a fairy tale setting as the big-budget movie filmed a number of scenes in the town.

It became a landmark in its own right as Disney fans from all across the country flocked to the town to catch a glimpse of the magical set.

Many also hoped to meet the cast, including A-list celebrities and the leads of the movie, Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams, who spent weeks in Ireland during the pandemic filming on location.

However, following mixed reactions at a test screening of the movie earlier this year, many of the Irish scenes were re-shot in Buckinghamshire, England.

It doesn’t appear that all the snapshots of Ireland were taken out though, as a trailer for the film shows distinctive parts of Enniskerry, including the town square.

Local councillor Rory O’Connor said he doesn’t believe any events have been set up to celebrate the premiere of Disenchanted today but hopes something can be done in the future.

It’s very sad, but something might come up

“We really wanted to, because I believe there was a movie filmed a while ago in Enniskerry and I think they had a showing, but they didn’t seem to have any plans for (Disenchanted), which is disappointing,” he said.

"There doesn’t seem to be anything happening, but maybe closer to Christmas time I think people have been discussing maybe having a showing of Disenchanted somewhere, but nothing is confirmed.

"It’s very sad, but something might come up.”

Cllr O’Connor added that he’s looking forward to watching the movie himself, and although some scenes in Enniskerry were cut from the trailer, it does still seem to get a good showing.

Pat Hickey from Enniskerry’s Community Alert group said he doesn’t think there are any plans in the area to celebrate the movie's release.

“I don’t think there is any, I think people’s interest has been taken away by this new Disenchanted,” he said.

“We are ‘disenchanted’ about something else, they are trying to build 219 houses up the Kilgarron Hill.”

Mr Hickey and many residents are against a decision by An Bord Pleanála to give the go-ahead to Capami Ltd for 219 units on a site in Enniskerry.

Capami Ltd has applied for permission under the strategic housing development (SHD) process for 135 houses, 84 apartments, childcare facilities and associated works at a site at Kilgarron Hill.

However, the submission has faced much local opposition as they worry about the impact it could have on the nearby Knocksink Woods, a special area of conservation.

In Disney’s new film Disenchanted, Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey reprise their roles as the fairy tale’s lead characters, Giselle and Robert Philip.

The film also boasts an impressive supporting cast, with James Marsden playing the overly effusive King Edward, while Maya Rudolph plays the devious villain Malvina Monroe.

Multi-Oscar nominee Adams previously told the Tonight Show that the sequel will feature “a lot more singing and a lot more dancing”.

"The last time I really danced as much as I’m required to dance in this, I was in my 20s, and now I’m not in my 20s," she said.

"It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I'm in my 20s when I'm dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the same’.”