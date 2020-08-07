Dirty Dancing returns: Jennifer Grey to have time of her life starring in sequel

Jennifer Grey, the actress who starred opposite Patrick Swayze in romantic drama "Dirty Dancing," will appear in a sequel to the classic 1987 movie, the studio behind the film announced on Thursday.

Grey also will serve as an executive producer on the film, which will be directed by "Warm Bodies" director Jonathan Levine, said Jon Feltheimer, chief executive of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

"It will be exactly the kind of romantic nostalgic movie that the franchise's fans have been waiting for," Feltheimer said on a call with industry analysts.

The company did not provide any details about the movie's plot or when it would be released.

In the original film, Grey played Frances "Baby" Houseman, a teenager who becomes smitten with a dance instructor (Swayze) while on vacation at a New York resort in the 1960s.

Swayze died of cancer in 2009 at age 57.

"Dirty Dancing" was a box office smash and featured hit song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," which won an Oscar for best original song. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Reuters