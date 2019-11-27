Knives Out director Rian Johnson has said he hopes to make the whodunnit into a franchise starring Daniel Craig.

Director Rian Johnson has big plans for Knives Out

The James Bond star swapped his tux for tweed to play Detective Benoit Blanc in the mystery, which features an all-star cast including Christopher Plummer, Jamie Lee Curtis and Chris Evans.

Johnson said he loves the idea of the movie spawning sequels.

“We’ll see… if this does all right,” he said.

Daniel Craig (John Stillwell/PA)

“I had so much fun working with Daniel and doing this.

“If we can get together every few years and make a new Benoit Blanc mystery I would be thrilled.”

The filmmaker said he had the idea for the film several years ago and that locking down Craig was an important step.

“He was the first one, he was the first one who jumped into the pool,” he said.

“It was important for a lot of reasons.

“Having someone like Daniel who is equal parts movie star and great actor in that part, we are going to be able to create something special.

“And everybody wants to work with Daniel Craig so the cast started snowballing after that.”

Knives Out is released in UK cinemas on November 29.

PA Media