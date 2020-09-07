Dino-mite: Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum perform duet during Jurassic World break

Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum performed a musical duet as they took a break from filming Jurassic World: Dominion.

The Hollywood stars are in the UK while shooting the blockbuster, having first teamed up for 1993’s Jurassic Park.

They had Monday off work and used the spare time to perform together at a piano, singing classic tracks A Fine Romance, I Remember You and September Song.

Neill, 72, was sporting a beard and casual T-shirt for the performance, while 67-year-old Goldblum, who fronts his own jazz band, dressed more formally, with a jacket over a roll-neck jumper.

He completed his look with a hat and sunglasses. Neill, set to reprise his role as Dr Alan Grant in Jurassic World: Dominion, shared the performance on social media, writing in the caption: “Jammin’ with Jeff.

“It’s a day off. So we’ve been singing a bunch of old songs. Jeff won’t practice, so it’s first go or nothing. @jeffgoldblum makes me laugh immoderately. He is also a prodigy.”

Neill added: “Next time I will wear my shades too . I had a cool deficit…”

Jurassic World: Dominion will see Goldblum reprise the role of Dr Ian Malcolm while his Jurassic Park co-star Laura Dern will also be returning for the movie.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are reprising their roles from previous Jurassic World films.

Dominion is set for release in June 2021.

