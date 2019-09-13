Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman jailed in college admissions scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in a sweeping college admissions scandal.

Actress Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in a sweeping college admissions scandal.

The Desperate Housewives star was sentenced in Boston’s federal court after pleading guilty in May to a single count of conspiracy and fraud.

She was also given a 30,000 dollar (£24,000) fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.

Felicity Huffman arrives at court in Boston with her husband William H Macy (Elise Amendola/AP)

She has admitted to paying an admissions consultant 15,000 dollars (£12,000) to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT exam answers in 2017.

Prosecutors had recommended a month in prison and a 20,000 dollar (£16,000) fine.

Huffman’s lawyers said she should get a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a 20,000 dollar fine.

The actress said before sentencing that “I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. I have inflicted more damage than I could ever imagine”.

She is the first parent to be sentenced among 34 charged in the scheme.

PA Media