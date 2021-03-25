Derry Girls' Saoirse Monica-Jackson lands role in The Flash movie

One of the stars of Derry Girls is to hit the big screen in the upcoming comic-book blockbuster movie The Flash.

Saoirse Monica-Jackson, who shot to fame as the lead character Erin Quinn in Channel 4’s Derry Girls, has been cast for a role in the fantasy film.

Starring alongside the likes of Ben Affleck and Ron Livingston, the Derry native will join the much-loved DC franchise when the movie is expected to release in November 2022.

Production on the movie had previously been postponed as a result of the pandemic and is expected to restart later this year.

Based on the popular superhero character Flash, who uses his extremely fast superpowers to save the world – it is not yet known what role Derry native Saoirse will play in the film.

The 27-year old made her screen debut in 2016 after appearing in Harlan Coben’s television mystery series The Five. She is most known for her time in Derry Girls in 2018 and appeared in the second series in the following year.

During her time on the show she was nominated for an Irish Film and Television Academy award for best female performance.

