Demi Moore reveals she suffered a miscarriage while dating Ashton Kutcher

The actress, who was 42 when she married the then-27-year-old Kutcher in 2005, said she lost a baby girl six months into the pregnancy.

The couple was going to call the child Chaplin Ray.

.@justdemi is BAZAAR’s October 2019 cover star! In a candid conversation with @lenadunham, she talks about her past, living in the present, and why she never takes herself too seriously: https://t.co/MaNv4amly5 pic.twitter.com/BpfxL5qIXZ — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) September 12, 2019

According to Harper’s Bazaar magazine, reporting her upcoming memoirs, Moore, 56, said she blamed herself for the loss because she had started drinking again after a period of sobriety.

She and Kutcher separated in 2011 and divorced a year later.

Moore, the star of films including Ghost, Indecent Proposal and Striptease, posed nude on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar’s October issue.

She told the magazine about her struggles with alcohol and substance abuse and the impact it had on her relationship with her daughters from her marriage to Bruce Willis – Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

Speaking about her relapses, she said: “In retrospect, what I realised is that when I opened the door (again), it was just giving my power away.

“I guess I would think of it like this: it was really important to me to have natural childbirth because I didn’t want to miss a moment.

“And with that I experienced pain. So part of being sober is, I don’t want to miss a moment of life, of that texture, even if that means being in some pain.”

Moore’s memoir, Inside Out, will be released later this month.

PA Media