Monday 11 June 2018

De Niro apologises to Canada for Trump’s ‘idiotic behaviour’

Trump advisers also attacked the Canadian PM, branding him a back-stabber.

Robert De Niro has attacked the president (Ian West/PA)
By Associated Press Reporters

Robert De Niro has apologised to Canadians for the “idiotic behaviour of my president” a day after the actor launched an expletive at Donald Trump at the Tony awards.

De Niro said that President Trump’s remarks about Canada are a “disgrace” and apologised to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others who attended the Group of Seven summit of leaders in Canada.

President Trump called Mr Trudeau “dishonest” and “weak” following the summit on Saturday.

Trump advisers also attacked the Canadian PM, branding him a back-stabber.

De Niro made his comments at a groundbreaking ceremony for a Nobu hotel in Toronto.

At the Tony awards, De Niro launched an expletive at President Trump and pumped his arms for emphasis.

Many in the audience stood and cheered, while TV censors quickly bleeped out the offending words.

