Daniel Craig on Glass Onion: ‘We were falling around laughing, but of course that doesn’t always make a good movie’

Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson on the making of their new Knives Out, and why there was an ambulance on stand-by during their getting-to-know-you drinks party

Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Photo courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Expand
Ed Norton as Miles Bron and cast in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Photo courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Expand
Glass Onion director Rian Johnson. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix Expand

Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Photo courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Ed Norton as Miles Bron and cast in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Photo courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Glass Onion director Rian Johnson. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

Paul Whitington

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out snuck out under the radar in late 2019, just before Covid arrived to spoil everyone’s party. A witty and irreverent Big House murder mystery inspired by the Agatha Christie template, the film had an unexpected quality that undoubtedly added to its success. But with its sequel, Glass Onion, Johnson and his star Daniel Craig faced a different problem, in that expectations for this film were bound to be high.

When I meet Johnson and Craig at the Corinthia Hotel in central London, they’re in high spirits: the night before, a film festival premiere of Glass Onion at a packed Royal Festival Hall had gone down a bomb. Following Knives Out though, I suggest to Johnson, can’t have been an easy proposition.

