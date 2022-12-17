Daniel Craig on Glass Onion: ‘We were falling around laughing, but of course that doesn’t always make a good movie’

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out snuck out under the radar in late 2019, just before Covid arrived to spoil everyone’s party. A witty and irreverent Big House murder mystery inspired by the Agatha Christie template, the film had an unexpected quality that undoubtedly added to its success. But with its sequel, Glass Onion, Johnson and his star Daniel Craig faced a different problem, in that expectations for this film were bound to be high.

When I meet Johnson and Craig at the Corinthia Hotel in central London, they’re in high spirits: the night before, a film festival premiere of Glass Onion at a packed Royal Festival Hall had gone down a bomb. Following Knives Out though, I suggest to Johnson, can’t have been an easy proposition.

“Well, I definitely wanted to do something different,” he says. “When we were doing the first one, we started talking about how much fun it would be to keep making these films. And to me, the reason it seems like fun is thinking of them in the way that Agatha Christie wrote her novels, and the idea that every one has its own reason for being, and that we’re challenging ourselves and challenging the audience in new ways each time. And yes, I think the tone of this one is very different, and the bigness of it, the scale, that’s probably more a product of who and what it’s about than anything else.”

As Glass Onion opens, master detective Benoit Blanc is cooling his heels during a Covid lockdown, and slowly losing his mind. With nothing to solve and nobody to suspect, the great man is at his wit’s end when he receives a mysterious invitation. Billionaire tech mogul Miles Bron (Edward Norton) is holding a party on his exclusive island, and has requested the presence of Blanc and a number of his closest friends.

Ed Norton as Miles Bron and cast in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Photo courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Ed Norton as Miles Bron and cast in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022). Photo courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Bron’s party has a murder mystery theme, but when one of the guests dies for real, Blanc rubs his hands together and starts hunting down the killer.

Glass Onion has all the exuberance and charm of its predecessor and is, if anything, even funnier. Craig resumes with gusto the role of the fastidious sleuth who manages to remain strangely likeable, despite constantly referring to himself in the third person.

“I don’t know how I’ve managed that!” Craig says, laughing. “I think he’s kind at the end of the day, and I’m not saying that he’s a pushover, but he’s not mean — he’s not mean with anyone, even the deplorables that he gets involved with. He’s curious, he genuinely wants to know, and there’s a method to his madness, but it is really curiosity that gets him through the day.”

Craig, whom I interviewed last year for his final outing as James Bond, No Time to Die, seems entirely relaxed in the Knives Out world, at ease with his laconic and courtly southern alter ego. Was he a hard character to get back into?

“I was worried,” he says. “I mean, we fantasised a bit on the first one that we might make another one, but who ever knows with these things? So the idea of going back to it was never really on the cards, and then I just suddenly was like, ‘Oh my God, what did I do on the first one?’, and yet at the same time I didn’t want it to be just an impression of that.

“But then thankfully, Rian wrote quite a complicated story line, and that’s hopefully what’s so exciting for an audience to watch. And also you get to know a little more about Benoit, but at the same time, not really, because he’s an enigma and he should remain like that.”

Like an elaborate piece of chamber music, Glass Onion stands on the ensemble interactions of its cast. Johnson cast Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista and Leslie Odom Jr as present or former associates of Norton’s megalomaniac tech wizard, all of whom have an axe to grind and may be potential killers. They play off each other beautifully in scenes so complex they must have been hard to control.

“That’s Rian’s skill,” Craig says. “We’ve done most of this film in a room with lots of people talking at the same time, and to be able to balance that, to have everyone on the same page, to have everyone in the same movie, it’s not easy, and he does it remarkably well.”

Were there proper rehearsals then, theatrical workings up? “We did get together,” Johnson says. “We had I think like a week before we started shooting, so it was small groups, there’d be a scene involving three characters, so those three people, we’d get together and talk through the scene and the script and ask questions. But I think the reality is I try to fit it all on the page and then hire world-class actors who are going to show up and click very, very quickly. With both of the films, I’ve found that the casts have very quickly found the tone.”

“We had a lot of fun,” Craig adds, “we were falling around laughing half the time, but of course that doesn’t always make a good movie, because you can have too much fun when you’re filming.”

Glass Onion was shot on the Greek island of Spetses in the summer of 2021, when national lockdowns were still in place and the coronavirus was very much an issue. There’s an amusing nod to Covid etiquette near the start, when Hudson’s character wears an ornate but spectacularly ineffective mask, but the real pandemic raised plenty of potential complications.

“We were all in Greece,” Craig recalls, “but we were staying in separate places, and I was very keen to get everyone together as quickly as possible. And I said, listen, let’s all get together and say hello, which then put our producer Ram [Bergman] into conniptions because he was worried about Covid causing delays.

“But somehow it seemed to trump the chance of one of us getting it, because if we didn’t click off the bat then we were sort of screwed. So we actually had a f***ing ambulance parked at the end of my drive, with people being swabbed as they came in, so people were coming in and I was going, a drink? It kind of worked out, and then they wouldn’t leave.”

Glass Onion director Rian Johnson. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

Twitter

Email

Glass Onion director Rian Johnson. Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix

Perhaps it was this Dunkirk spirit that unified and gelled the cast of Glass Onion, whose combined comic timing is impeccable. Norton is hilarious as the vain and twitchy mogul Bron, Monáe does an elegant job in a tricky and pivotal role, Hahn is as funny as ever, and Hudson seems to channel her mother Goldie Hawn’s inspired silliness playing Birdie Jay, a fashion designer who always seems a good minute behind the conversation’s flow.

“I laughed so hard when I watched Kate,” Craig says, “but it’s so complicated what she’s doing, it’s really hard to do. But everybody’s doing something layered and complicated in the film.”

“Yeah, and with Daniel also,” Johnson adds, “to make something look that breezy and effortless takes a hell of a lot of effort and skill. And the ideal thing is, the audience has no idea about any of that.”

Apparently Johnson at one point considered having Benoit Blanc turn up speaking in an inexplicably different accent, but happily Daniel’s mellifluous and musical “southern fried Foghorn Leghorn” accent has been retained.

The film, which streams on Netflix from next Friday, was given a brief theatrical release last month, which was important to Johnson.

“It wasn’t a wide release,” he explains, “and it was one week. But in the States, Netflix really stepped out and worked with some big theatre chains they haven’t worked with before. My goal was just to get it out as big as we could, I wanted people to see it in the theatres as well if possible. And you know we want to keep pushing it, and hopefully can get more and more in the future.”

Johnson has already started writing another Knives Out project, and even that may not be the end of it. “I mean, as long as Daniel and I are having fun, we’ll keep going. But to me the thing that’s exciting about it is that, just like Agatha Christie with her books, it’s a form where you can genuinely find something new to have in every single one.”

“I’m in,” says Craig. “I mean I get to work with him, so whatever we do would be fine, but the fact that we somehow got here is incredible, so as long as it’s fun, and as long as we’re pushing ourselves — I think we both feel that if we’re not pushing ourselves, if this gets easy… We just want to make sure we deliver every time.”

Whatever about the next one, Glass Onion has delivered in spades, and is a sophisticated and satisfying comedy: a mainstream movie aimed, for once, at adults.

“Yes,” says Craig, “and when you look at us you think, ‘Wow, how the f*** did that happen!’”

‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ streams on Netflix from December 23