Daniel Craig interview: ‘I’ve tried to leave the Bond franchise in a better place’

When shooting wrapped on No Time to Die in October 2019, Daniel Craig got emotional. “I’m quite an emotional human being,” he tells me via Zoom from London, “maybe people don’t know that about me. But at that particular moment, someone happened to be turning a camera.” Surrounded by crew, he made a speech, which was captured by director Baillie Walsh for the documentary Being James Bond; by the time he got to the end of it, Craig had broken down.

“Most films end with a fizzle,” he explains, “there’s not normally any great fireworks at the end of a shoot, people just turn around to each other and say ‘bye, see you’. And I kind of figured that was the way it might happen with this one, because that’s how it is in films. But all the heads of the department turned up, all the crew came out, the riggers, everybody turned up, and suddenly I was surrounded by everybody and it was very emotional.”

Though the film itself would not be released for a further two years thanks to a disease that needs no introduction, No Time to Die’s completion marked the end of Craig’s 15-year odyssey as 007. At the start, he was a little-known British indie actor; by the end, he would be a global superstar, his life upended — mainly for the better, he assures me. “I mean it’s been just extraordinary,” he says, “and what a gift I’ve been given, I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have had the chance to do it.”

After Spectre (2015), his last Bond outing, Daniel Craig made dark noises about having had enough of the role, which his gung-ho, intensely physical approach had made especially demanding.

He had filmed half that movie with his leg in a cast after a break that was just the latest in a long line of Bond-related injuries: afterwards, in an interview with Time Out magazine, he said he would rather “smash this glass and slit my wrists” than do another Bond. He would relent (and apologise for his choice of words): he’s very happy that he did. “I’m proud of this film, for all sorts of reasons. I am because we’ve got a good one., I mean who knows, you can never tell, but I hope so. And I’m proud of it because as you can imagine the collective effort involved has been huge. I mean it’s crazy now when I think back to it, but we first started talking about this nearly five years ago, and then with Covid and everything it’s just stretched out so long, and then there’s all the things that happened at the beginning about having a director.”

Danny Boyle was originally supposed to direct No Time to Die, but left the production in 2018 due to ‘creative differences’, probably over the screenplay: American film-maker Cary Joji Fukunaga stepped into the breach. “So Covid aside, getting to this point was quite a journey.”

Daniel Craig has brought a three-dimensional aspect to the James Bond role

Daniel Craig has brought a three-dimensional aspect to the James Bond role

Craig’s association with the world’s longest-running film franchise has been quite the journey too. When he first arrived, the Bond brand was in something of a crisis. Though Pierce Brosnan had been a popular 007 overall, it was felt the series had never quite escaped the campness of the Roger Moore era. The 2002 film Die Another Day did well at the box office, but was heavily criticised for its daft plot and clumsy special effects. Things had grown so ludicrous that even Roger Moore felt inclined to comment. “I just thought it went too far,” he said, “and that’s from me, the first Bond in space! Invisible cars and dodgy CGI footage? Please!”

Something had to change. After Brosnan’s contract was not renewed, the hunt began for the new 007, and press speculation was rife. Craig himself was not initially keen on the idea, because he felt the films had become hopelessly formulaic: reading the script for Casino Royale changed his mind. Diehard Bond fans and online twits, meanwhile, were not happy, and during the Casino Royale shoot a vicious campaign tried to undermine Craig at every turn. He was too short (he’s five-foot-ten), too blond, too skinny, insufficiently charismatic.

“In 2005, 2006,” he tells me, “all the social media stuff was still just taking off, and I wasn’t used to using it, thank God. I still don’t do social media, and as much as there are lots of good things about it, it is a place for hate and I can’t imagine how one would cope. All of that is a pressure, but I myself was like, you’ve just got to get on with it, get on with the work and do your best.”

On Casino Royale, doing so involved getting in serious shape, and Craig has spoken amusingly of how he arrived in some disorder for his first day of training.

“Yes,” he says, “I turned up with a bacon buttie and a rollie. That’s very true. Those were the days!” After bulking up, Daniel adopted a hands-on approach to stunts and fight scenes unprecedented in the Bond series: in Baillie Walsh’s documentary we see Craig dangling from high places, jumping off ledges, crashing through scenery and scrapping like a dancer.

“Look,” he tells me, “to be perfectly honest I didn’t know I had a choice! Nobody told me it was OK if I didn’t do all that, so I just went OK, I’ve got to do it. And I think possibly I made a rod for my own back really, because I started doing it and the stunt co-ordinator Gary Powell was like ‘Oh great, you can do it, well do this then’ and I sort of ended up doing loads.”

Was all the physical stuff a way into the character for him? “I mean it’s a pretty good point, but I’ve always loved the physical side of my job. Harold Lloyd and Buster Keaton were my favourite actors growing up, so that kind of physical comedy and watching those guys do it themselves, and I mean there was no face replacement back then, thank God there is now, let me tell you. But they did it all, and I always felt, God if I could just get a flavour of that, and have those moments where the audience was like, wow that’s him he’s actually doing it.

“I think we managed that with Casino, us and all the amazing stunt people I work with who make it all look so good. I mean I got bashed around, I certainly got bashed around as the films went on, and it became harder and harder. As I say in the documentary, by the end of Spectre that was one of the reasons why I thought, I might have to quit this. Because I just felt like if I couldn’t do the physical stuff, what was the point.”

In one of the film’s key scenes, Bond was tortured in excruciating fashion by the villain Le Chiffre, played by Mads Mikkelsen. “You know I watch that scene now and I think, wow, it’s really kind of out there, and it’s in the book, and in the book it’s a switch, like a cane for caning is kind of how he does it, in a way just whipping his balls if we’re going to talk technically, Mads came up with the rope, I think, and it was so much more violent what we did, and I think we went really dark with it. Our director, Martin Campbell, used to say ‘Woah!’”

Craig’s success as Bond, though, was about more than action. By rebooting the series with 007 as a young, impetuous agent whose arrogance is always getting him into trouble, the writers allowed Craig to portray him as a three-dimensional person, a vulnerable, wounded, even heartbroken orphan, but also a “blunt instrument”, as Judi Dench’s M called him.

In Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace and Skyfall, she became Bond’s hectoring mammy, a relationship that gave the franchise real heart, perhaps for the first time.

“It just seemed such fertile ground,” Daniel says, “that relationship, with him being the wayward son, it just seemed like such meaty stuff to get into, and of course you had the brilliant, brilliant Judi Dench so you got lots of opportunities to mess around with that. And then we killed her off,” he adds, laughing. (Dench’s M died at the end of Skyfall.)

Craig reveals he struggled with the physical challenges of playing Bond

Craig reveals he struggled with the physical challenges of playing Bond

“And again in the Being Bond documentary you can see how emotional that was for everybody.”

Now, after five films, Craig too is taking a bow. Does he have a favourite among them?

“I’m proud of all of them, and I know that sounds like a politician’s answer, but I am, even Quantum, which was a mess but it’s a good mess, you know. But I mean I’ll never get around Casino Royale, because that was my first, and I approached it so naively in a way, I wasn’t really noticing a lot of the noise going on around me. As you do them more and more you tend to suddenly realise how the great machine works, and that can make you quite tense.

“But with the first one, I couldn’t believe I was doing it and I genuinely felt, I’m going to give it everything, if it works great, if it doesn’t work, swing and a miss, basically, but at least I did my best.”

As Craig departs, speculation is already building about who might succeed him, with some calling for a Bond of colour, or perhaps a female 007. Others suggest the entire franchise should be put out to pasture. Craig has wisely stayed out of the argument, merely helpfully commenting that “the next Bond better not be s**t”.

“Exactly,” he says now, “I’ve tried to leave it in a better place and that’s all I’d say to the next person — try to leave it in a better place.”

No Time to Die is in cinemas now