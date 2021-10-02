| 10°C Dublin

Daniel Craig interview: ‘I’ve tried to leave the Bond franchise in a better place’

The actor reflects on his 15-year journey as 007, and the blood, sweat, tears and tantrums involved in the making of his last outing No Time to Die

Paul Whitington

When shooting wrapped on No Time to Die in October 2019, Daniel Craig got emotional. “I’m quite an emotional human being,” he tells me via Zoom from London, “maybe people don’t know that about me. But at that particular moment, someone happened to be turning a camera.” Surrounded by crew, he made a speech, which was captured by director Baillie Walsh for the documentary Being James Bond; by the time he got to the end of it, Craig had broken down.

Most films end with a fizzle,” he explains, “there’s not normally any great fireworks at the end of a shoot, people just turn around to each other and say ‘bye, see you’. And I kind of figured that was the way it might happen with this one, because that’s how it is in films. But all the heads of the department turned up, all the crew came out, the riggers, everybody turned up, and suddenly I was surrounded by everybody and it was very emotional.”

Though the film itself would not be released for a further two years thanks to a disease that needs no introduction, No Time to Die’s completion marked the end of Craig’s 15-year odyssey as 007. At the start, he was a little-known British indie actor; by the end, he would be a global superstar, his life upended — mainly for the better, he assures me. “I mean it’s been just extraordinary,” he says, “and what a gift I’ve been given, I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have had the chance to do it.”

