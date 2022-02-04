Daniel Craig appears in Knives Out 2 teaser in Netflix 2022 film slate (Matt Crossick/PA)

Daniel Craig appears briefly in a teaser trailer for Knives Out 2, as Netflix reveals its slate of new films for 2022.

The star studded trailer featured appearances from Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Halle Berry, Jamie Foxx, Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill.

The streaming giant has announced the expansion of its “film universe” with 86 new titles coming this year and content dropping every week.

We invited a few friends to share first looks at some of our BIGGEST films coming in 2022. Get ready for one heck of a year of Netflix movies. pic.twitter.com/rvpIRwgpca — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 3, 2022

Craig is due to star in the highly anticipated follow up to Rian Johnson’s first Knives Out, which will see Detective Benoit Blanc travel to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects.

Revealed last in the Netflix trailer, a seaside town is shown and passengers boarding a boat turn to look at something off frame, as Craig comes into view.

He appears alongside an all star cast including Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, and Kate Hudson.

Fellow detective sequel Enola Holmes 2, starring Brown and Cavill as the famous sibling sleuths, is also slated for a 2022 release.

Millie Bobby Brown returns in ENOLA HOLMES 2. Now a detective-for-hire, Enola takes on her first official case to find a missing girl, as the sparks of a dangerous conspiracy ignite a mystery that requires the help of friends — and Sherlock himself (Henry Cavill) — to unravel. pic.twitter.com/MIs33EBkBA — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 3, 2022

“There’s a great big world of new stories waiting to be discovered,” Netflix said, announcing the titles.

“This year the Netflix Film universe is expanding with brand new comedies, action-thrillers, mysteries, dramas, sequels and more…dropping every single week.

“From laughs to tears to heart-pounding, adrenaline-pumping, edge-of-your-seat suspense, there’s a movie for every mood.

“So turn the lights off and turn Netflix on because in here, every night is movie night.”