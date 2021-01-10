Dame Joan Collins latest famous face to get Covid-19 jab

Dame Joan Collins has become the latest celebrity to get the Covid-19 vaccination.

The veteran actress, 87, announced on Instagram that she had received the Oxford University/AstraZeneca jab at London’s Bloomsbury Surgery on Saturday morning.

She described the procedure as both “painless and seamless” and quipped that it came the same day the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were vaccinated at Windsor Castle.

In her post she also thanked two NHS staff for their work administering the vaccination.

Sharing a photo of herself getting the jab wearing a flower-patterned facemask, Dame Joan wrote: “Delighted to get @astrazeneca @ouhospitals #vaccine yesterday morning at the @nhsenglandldn Bloomsbury surgery – thank you Mr. @rajgill2585 and @dr_ammarahughes for a painless and seamless procedure! Same day as our Queen!”

Other celebrities including actor Sir Ian McKellen, 81, Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, 80, and rock and roll star Marty Wilde, 81, have also shared their experiences of being given the vaccine.

The Government is aiming to offer inoculations to almost 14 million vulnerable people in the UK by mid-February.

PA Media