Dame Helen Mirren was among the stars to brave torrential rain in Los Angeles to attend the Directors Guild Of America Awards.

Dame Helen Mirren was among the stars to brave torrential rain in Los Angeles to attend the Directors Guild Of America Awards.

Dame Helen Mirren among the stars to hit red carpet for DGA Awards

The British actress, 73, arrived on the red carpet at Hollywood’s Ray Dolby Ballroom alongside her director husband Taylor Hackford, a former president of the DGA.

Dame Helen wore a black jacket over a flowing dress of the same colour, perhaps to cover up against the storm that battered Southern California on Saturday.

She added a splash of colour to her look with a pink pair of heels.

Dame Helen Mirren was among the stars to arrive at the DGA Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu was also in attendance and wore a floor-length black dress with silver details as well as white feathers attached to the bodice.

The 36-year-old carried a clutch purse to complete the look.

Constance Wu arrives at the 71st annual DGA Awards in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Octavia Spencer, an executive producer on award nominee Green Book, wore all black for the occasion.

The Oscar-winning The Shape Of Water actress donned a black, sequined jacket over her knee-length dress.

Octavia Spencer was among the arrivals in Los Angeles (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Roma star Yalitza Aparicio, 25, is making her awards season debut following her critically lauded role in Alfonso Cuaron’s black-and-white epic.

Aparicio, who is nominated for the best actress Oscar ahead of this month’s ceremony, wore a pink and white strapless, floor-length dress tied at the waste with a purple strap.

Roma star Yalitza Aparicio was pictured at the Ray Dolby Ballroom (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Actress Sarah Paulson, known for starring in films such as Ocean’s 8, Bird Box and Glass, turned heads in a shiny, blue long-sleeved dress complete with plunging neckline.

Paulson, wearing black heels and carrying a matching clutch bag, wore purple lipstick on the red carpet.

Sarah Paulson attended the 71st annual DGA Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Australian actress Isla Fisher arrived with husband Sacha Baron Cohen, who is nominated on the night for his satirical show Who Is America?

Fisher wore a red, floor-length, long-sleeved dress with a low neckline while British actor Cohen kept it simple in a blue suit and black bow tie.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Aisha Tyler, who was also on hosting duties for the evening, wore a gold dress with matching heels.

Host Aisha Tyler arrives at the DGA Awards (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Press Association