Cynthia Nixon and Andrew Cuomo clash in New York governor debate

Cynthia Nixon took part in a fiery debate as she campaigns to become the governor of New York.

The Sex And The City actress squared up against Andrew Cuomo, the state’s current governor, in a televised debate on Wednesday.

Nixon, who announced in March that she would be running, is championing a number of liberal causes, including the legalising of recreational marijuana and the abolition of the Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, a federal body in charge of identifying and removing undocumented immigrants throughout the US.

Cynthia Nixon took part in a televised debate as part of her campaign to become the governor of New York (Tim Ireland/PA)

Cuomo, the favourite, is seeking a third term as governor and during his tenure has implemented the legalisation of same-sex marriage and tighter gun controls in the state.

During the debate, the pair clashed over issues including the New York City subway system, corruption and trade unions.

Nixon also said she would forego a salary if she were elected governor.

Despite the intense nature of the debate, Nixon and Cuomo shared a handshake at the end.

The Democratic primary election, which will see Democrat voters decide which of the two politicians will run for governor, takes place on September 13.

