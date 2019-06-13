Cuba Gooding Jr surrenders while denying assault allegations

Cuba Gooding Jr has turned himself in to New York City police over allegations he groped a woman at a Manhattan night spot.

The actor strode into police offices on Thursday. He issued a wave to media, but did not comment.

Lawyer Mark Heller said on Thursday he was initially hesitant to let the Jerry Maguire star surrender after reviewing security video he said showed no criminality.

A 29-year-old woman told police the 51-year-old grabbed her while he was intoxicated late on Sunday night at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge.

Mr Heller says the video shows there is no inappropriate conduct.

The lawyer also disputes allegations in media reports from a second woman who says Gooding grabbed her at a New York City restaurant in 2008.

Press Association