Critics Choice Awards winners in full

Here is the full list of winners for the 27th Critics Choice awards:
Best Picture – The Power of the Dog
Best Director – Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Congratulations to the cast and crew of #ThePowerOfTheDog - winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Picture. @TPOTD #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/mPJk25tfde— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022
Best Actor – Will Smith (King Richard)
Best Actress – Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Best Acting Ensemble – Belfast
Best Comedy Feature – Licorice Pizza
Best Animated Feature – The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Congratulations to @willsmith - winner of the #Criticschoice Award for Best Actor! @KingRichardFilm #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/gZX4nMyrbp— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 13, 2022
Best Foreign Language Film – Drive My Car
Best Supporting Actress – Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Best Supporting Actor – Troy Kotsur (Coda)
Best Original Screenplay – Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Congratulations to Jude Hill - winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Young Actor/Actress. @BelfastMovie #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/Os1vk7Rz02— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 13, 2022
Best Adapted Screenplay – Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Best Young Actor/Actress – Jude Hill (Belfast)
Bes Visual Effects – Dune
Best Cinematography – The Power of the Dog
Congratulations to the cast and crew of @succession - winners of the #criticschoice Award for Best Drama Series. #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/t3MMry6TXf— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022
Best Production Design – Dune
Best Costume Design – Jenny Beavan (Cruella)
Best Hair And Makeup – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Best Editing – West Side Story
Congratulations to @ArianaDeBose - winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Supporting Actress.#WestSideStory #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/zUBa7NnMXh— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 13, 2022
Best Song – No Time to Die (No Time To Die)
Best Score – Hans Zimmer (Dune)
Best TV drama series – Succession
Best Comedy Series – Ted Lasso
Congratulations to the cast and crew of @TedLasso - winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Comedy Series. #tedlasso @AppleTVPlus #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/an6yW8T2YE— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022
Best Limited Series – Mare of Easttown
Best Actor In A Drama Series – Lee Jung-Jae (Squid Game)
Best Actress In A Drama Series – Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Best Actress In A Comedy Series – Jean Smart (Hacks)
Congratulations to Lee Jung-Jae - winner of the #criticschoice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series. @squidgame #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/9jgJ5edAp5— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022
Best Actor In A Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Actor In A Limited Series Or Made For TV Movie – Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Best Actress In A Limited Series Or Made For TV Movie – Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series – Sarah Snook (Succession)
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series – Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Congratulations to @MichaelKeaton - winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television. @DopesickOnHulu #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/xXhpQRwLQf— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series – Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Best Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Congratulations to Brett Goldstein - winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series! @TedLasso #TedLasso #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/kRwhSJSxWT— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 13, 2022
Best Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Made For Television – Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Best Animated Series – What If…?
Best Foreign Language Series – Squid Game
Best Movie Made For Television – Oslo
Congratulations to the amazingly talented @halleberry - winner of the @SeeHerOfficial Award at the 27th Annual #CriticsChoiceAwards #seeher pic.twitter.com/efvlW0uqFy— Critics Choice (@CriticsChoice) March 14, 2022
Best Talk Show – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Best Comedy Special – Bo Burnham: Inside
Lifetime Achievement Award – Billy Crystal
SeeHer Award – Halle Berry