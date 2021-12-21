Critics Choice Awards to go ahead in-person despite rising Covid numbers

Sienna Miller arriving for the BFI London Film Festival screening of Foxcatcher, at Odeon Leicester Square, London.

The Critics Choice Association says it plans to go ahead with an in-person award ceremony in January despite the rising coronavirus cases in the US.

The association said it would continue to monitor the situation but that the “safest and strictest protocols” would be put in place for the event in Los Angeles on January 9.

It comes as other ceremonies, events and productions across California have been forced to cancel or move online due to further outbreaks of the virus.

The organisation said: “The Critics Choice Association is working with LA County Public Health Officials and a premiere Covid Compliance service, and at this time, we are currently still planning to host an in-person 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards, following the strictest and safest protocols, including mandatory proof of vaccination, negative PCR tests 48 hours in advance, proper social distancing and masking requirements.

“We will continue to carefully monitor the situation as events progress.”

The Palm Springs International Film Society announced that its Film Awards would no longer take place this year on January 6.

“We are taking this action due to the recent spike in COVID cases and out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of the honourees, patrons, and staff,” organisers said in a statement.

BAFTA Los Angeles also cancelled its annual Tea Party in-person event at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills on January 8 citing similar reasons.

It comes as a host of prominent Broadway theatre productions – including Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and Aladdin – halted performances in the run up to Christmas due to increasing health concerns.