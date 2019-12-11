The creator of Marvel supervillain Thanos has labelled Donald Trump a “pompous fool” after the president’s re-election team used the character in a video.

Creator of Marvel supervillain Thanos responds to Trump campaign video

Mr Trump’s campaign tweeted a doctored clip from an Avengers film, placing the politician’s head on Thanos’s body.

The clip depicts Mr Trump snapping his fingers, causing his political rivals to disintegrate.

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want.



President Trump's re-election is 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

In Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos snaps his fingers and wipes out half of all life in the universe.

Thanos creator Jim Starlin has now responded.

In a statement to ComicBook.com, he said: “After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer.

“How sick is that? These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end.”

Hollywood star Josh Brolin plays Thanos in the Avengers films (Ian West/PA Wire)

The Trump campaign video came hours after his Democratic Party rivals introduced two articles of impeachment against the president.

The video showed House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders disappearing into dust, similar to Thanos’s victims.

A tweet from the Trump campaign said: “House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump’s re-election is inevitable,.”

Hollywood star Josh Brolin played Thanos in three Avengers films. The most recent, Avengers: Endgame, is the highest-grossing film ever.

