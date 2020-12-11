‘Couldn’t be a broader caricature of Irish culture if it were directed by a pint of Guinness’ – Wild Mountain Thyme savaged in first reviews

WILD Mountain Thyme has been labelled a “mess” after the rom-com’s first day at the US box office – while Irish star Jamie Dornan is pinned as too handsome to play a sexless farmer.

The John Patrick Shanley movie adaption of the play Outside Mullingar has received poor reviews in the States.

However, despite having been mercilessly pilloried for its betrayal of Irish accents – it seems this may be the film that some will love to hate.

The Guardian hasn’t pulled any punches, referring to the movie as “a mess,” with a plot failing to illustrate just why Anthony (Dornan) and besotted neighbour Rosemary (Emily Blunt) are in their mid to late 30s and seem to have never had any romantic relationships.

While Hollywood showbiz bible, Variety, labels this a “movie that might as well take place in a snow globe with shamrocks in place of soap flakes”.

Variety reviewer Peter Debruge also can’t seem to figure out just what’s stopping a handsome character played by Jamie Dornan (famous for his role as the sexually adventurous Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey) and the glamorous Rosemary from getting it on.

He writes: “Everything is lit just so, which makes it rather surprising that the two don’t make out right there in the muck…”

The writer is puzzled by a line in the movie, when Jon Hamm’s character Adam is flying to Ireland, only to be told by another passenger: “You don’t look like an Irish farmer... You don’t look tired enough. And your hands don’t look like feet.”

The Guardian states: “The accents are indeed bad.”

It adds: “Unfortunately Shanley’s adaption of his 2014 Broadway play... has little to recommend besides some truly beautiful shots of Ireland’s County Mayo...

“It is worth mentioning that (Christopher) Walken’s accent is particularly bad as the crotchety Tony Reilly...”

And it adds that Blunt has become “a casualty of the accent curse”.

Reviewers also note that while set in the present day, nowhere in the movie does a character use a mobile phone or the internet.

However, despite the string of criticisms, The Guardian says the film is still “watchable, even pleasant”.

IndieWire.com writes that the “banter and blarney couldn’t be a broader caricature of Irish culture if it were written by the Keebler elves and directed by a pint of Guinness”.

It adds: “We’re talking about a movie so in love with its own lucky charms that it makes Waking Ned Devine feel like In the Name of the Father by comparison…

“The only logical explanation for what happened here is that someone planted a bomb in Shanley’s editing bay and timed it to explode if any cut of Wild Mountain Thyme dipped below 50 kilohertz of cartoon Irish charm per minute.”

Slate magazine goes right for the jugular in its review and refers to Dornan as “a stiff whom John Hamm immediately upstages”.

It is “this dynamic” that “underscores why the film is so tedious and unsatisfying”, the review adds.

“Why does Anthony (Dornan) so steadfastly resist the advances of the lovely and obviously interested Rosemary, and why does she continue to tolerate his rude, borderline insane daddy’s-boy gestures?” the reviewer Chuck Bowen asks.

