Cooper and Cuaron make history with Bafta nods

Bradley Cooper and Alfonso Cuaron have both made Bafta awards nominations history with their passion projects A Star Is Born and Roma.

Both directors picked up five nods across five disciplines for their films, with Cooper recognised in the best film category as a producer, as well as in the actor, director, adapted screenplay and original music categories.

Meanwhile Cuaron is recognised for best film, director, original screenplay, cinematography, editing and film not in the English language.

The foreign language film awarded to the director, meaning Cuaron’s nominations for his black and white film based on his memories of his childhood in Mexico City in the 1970s also span five disciplines.

Alfonso Cuaron (PA)

It is believed to be the first time in Bafta history that a single person has been recognised in so many categories for the same film.

The record for nominations in one year is held by George Clooney, who received four Bafta nods in 2005 across multiple disciplines, with nominations for best director, best supporting actor and best screenplay, for Good Night, and Good Luck, and best supporting actor for Syriana.

Cuaron and Cooper will go head-to-head in the directing category where they are nominated along side Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War, Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman and, Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite.

