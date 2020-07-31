Commitments director Alan Parker dies aged 76

Director Alan Parker, whose work included the Commitments and Angela's Ashes, has died aged 76.

A statement from a spokeswoman, sent on behalf of the family, said Parker died yesterday after a long illness.

His career included films such as Fame, Evita and Bugsy Malone and Midnight Express - and his works won a total of 19 Baftas, 10 Golden Globes and 10 Oscars.

Parker was born in Islington, London, on February 14, 1944, and began his career in advertising as a copywriter.

He graduated to writing and directing commercials, and in 1974 moved into long form drama when he directed the BBC film, The Evacuees, written by Jack Rosenthal.

He wrote and directed his first feature film, Bugsy Malone, in 1975 – a musical pastiche of Hollywood gangster films of the 1930s with a cast of children.

Parker's second film, 1977’s Midnight Express, won two Oscars, six Golden Globes and four Baftas.

In 1981, he directed Pink Floyd - The Wall, the feature film adaptation of the band’s successful rock album, which became a cult classic among music fans.

And in 1991 Parker directed the musical-comedy drama, The Commitments, based on Roddy Doyle's Barrytown Trilogy.

Expand Close Bronagh Gallagher, Angeline Ball and Maria Doyle Kennedy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bronagh Gallagher, Angeline Ball and Maria Doyle Kennedy

Expand Close Jimmy Rabbitte. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jimmy Rabbitte.

In November 1995, he was made a CBE for services to the British film industry and he received his knighthood in 2002.

In 1999 he directed another acclaimed Irish film, Angela's Ashes.

He received the Bafta Academy Fellowship Award, the body’s highest honour, in 2013.

Sir Sean Connery, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Vanessa Redgrave, Sir Christopher Lee, Martin Scorsese and Mike Leigh have been awarded the fellowship.

In 2018, Sir Alan donated his significant private collection of scripts and working papers to the BFI National Archive.

He is survived by his wife Lisa Moran-Parker, his children Lucy, Alexander, Jake, Nathan and Henry, and seven grandchildren.

Expand Close Sir Alan Parker and his wife Lisa (Dominic Lipinski/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sir Alan Parker and his wife Lisa (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Film director David Puttnam, who produced some of Sir Alan’s films, was among those paying tribute.

He said: “Alan was my oldest and closest friend, I was always in awe of his talent.

“My life and those of many others who loved and respected him will never be the same again.”

Director Nick Murphy described Sir Alan as a “huge talent” in a tweet, writing: “Alan Parker made so many wonderful movies. Just wonderful. A huge talent. As I’m sure you know. RIP Alan Parker.”

PA Media