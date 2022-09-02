Colm Meaney: ‘I’m still getting constantly quoted lines from The Snapper in Dublin’

Colm Meaney has excelled in the role of the lovable and warm father figure more than once in his career. His latest role as a dad is of a different stripe altogether though. It’s also the first time he’s played a king.

In drama series The Serpent Queen, Meaney is entertainingly menacing as the French monarch King Francis, who ruled from 1515 until his death in 1547.

His son Henry II married Catherine de Medici, a niece of Pope Clement VII. Their marriage was beset by problems from the outset, mainly because he was in love with someone else, twice his age.

Using cunning and guile, Catherine — who was raised in an orphanage — still manages to somehow keep her marriage alive and navigate the slings and arrows of life as a monarch for over 50 years.

For most of the 16th century, and as the mother of three French kings, Catherine was described as the most important woman in Europe.

In one memorable scene in The Serpent Queen, King Francis and an audience of courtiers are settling in, almost bored, to witness the young couple — played by Liv Hill and Alex Heath — consummate their marriage.

With occasional fourth-wall breaks and a blast of hard rock in the opening credits, The Serpent Queen — also starring Samantha Morton and Charles Dance — has laced history with a dash of modern boldness.

“I was sent the script and it was wonderful,” says Meaney. “I was so relieved when I read the scripts to realise that it wasn’t that kind of, you know, pseudo-Shakespeare classical stuff,” he says, putting on an affected posh English accent, “where we all talk like that, you know. It’s not this sort of, wax dolls sort of performing and pretending to be aristocrats.

“They’re real people, living real life, with real desires and flaws and all of the above. It’s what made it sort of irresistible as a project. The dialogue has such a contemporary feel and I thought that was a genius move in terms of connecting with the 21st century audience.”

Although Meaney loves the irreverence of The Serpent Queen, he does profess himself a history nut. “I love doing the historic stuff — one of the last big series I did [Hell On Wheels] was set in the 1860s and I’m really into the history of the Middle Ages at the moment. I’ve spent years trying to figure out the exact connection between the fall of Rome and the emergence of Europe as it is today.”

In another skewering of a cliché, it’s also worth noting Meaney’s French monarch has a Dublin accent.

“The reason Brian Friel first started translating Chekhov, his argument was, ‘Why do Irish actors have to put on English accents in order to become Russian?’” says Meaney. “So I decided to play it very much with my own accent, but slightly adjusted to the tone of the piece.”

Here, Meaney softens his trademark Finglas brogue by way of demonstration. “It’s like he speaks very correctly. He gets his ‘THs’ right. He gets the ‘G’ on the end of ‘coming’ and ‘going’. He doesn’t do comin’ and goin’. I just desperately wanted to avoid that thing of becoming English in order to be French.”

It’s probably safe to assume that Meaney has tried every kind of accent in a five-decade acting career, with over 140 screen roles.

Even as he approaches 70 next year, his output is staggering, with no fewer than eight projects slated for release after The Serpent Queen. After spending some time shooting a new feature film, The Problem With People, in Ireland, he has just returned home to Mallorca, where he lives with his wife Ines and teenage daughter Ada (the family split their time between there and Los Angeles).

“When you get a script written by Americans, you have to be a bit, ‘Woooah, wait a minute’. You’re a bit trepidatious, but I read the script, and I mean, it was lovely. And it was the Ireland I recognise today,” Meaney says of the project, co-written by American actor Paul Reiser.

“There was no f***ing paddywhackery in there at all. And Paul is a wonderful comedic actor. I was blown away by how easy it was to make the picture. And even the weather co-operated.”

What does Meaney see when he looks at his hometown on the occasions that he does return to Ireland to work?

“There are elements of Dublin that are still recognisable, but it’s in danger [of changing],” he says. “I think I remember about 10 years ago, heading out to Blanchardstown or somewhere to some studio and I thought I’d landed in Malmo or somewhere.

"But I think there is a problem… we don’t have enough theatres in Dublin. We don’t have enough venues for music. Of course, we have to develop the city and the city will change, but we need to be a little bit conscious of what makes Dublin, and that’s the cultural life of the city.”

Is this project-heavy slate a post-Covid burst of activity? “I don’t feel so busy,” he says. “I mean, it feels kind of normal. That [Covid] was interesting because I’m not very good at downtime. When I finish a job, I come home and it’s great to be home for a week or two, but then after about three of four weeks, I get twitchy, even when I know what the next job is going to be.

“Although during lockdown, I kind of looked around the entire room and realised, ‘Well I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing, which is nothing’.”

The between-projects twitchiness, Meaney admits, happens because he isn’t a great self-motivator. “I don’t write my own projects, or make my own wine, although I did have notions about that at one stage,” he says.

“I just think in order to be functioning and doing something, I need to be working.”

It hasn’t always been quite this breakneck in Meaney’s acting career. After training at the Abbey Theatre School in Dublin, he first sought his fortune in London, where he worked at the Half Moon theatre in the East End and with various touring companies.

In the early 80s he moved to New York, only to find that the acting jobs weren’t quite as plentiful and diverse as he thought (“apart from daytime soaps)”.

A few years later he changed tack, moving to Los Angeles and earning small parts in TV shows like Moonlighting and Remington Steele. His small-screen break came in 1987 when he was cast as Chief Miles O’Brien in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Another iconic role followed in 1991 when he was cast as the patriarch of the Rabbitte family in The Commitments at the age of 38. From there, he carved out a niche as a popular and respected character actor. There has barely been a let-up since.

Last year, he revisited The Commitments and the rest of the Barrytown trilogy, The Snapper and The Van, alongside its writer Roddy Doyle in Back To Barrytown, a three-part documentary series for RTÉ.

“I think we’re all still a bit taken aback by how people feel about those films and how they remember them so vividly, some of them obviously because they watch them over and over,” says Meaney. “I’m still getting constantly quoted lines from The Snapper in Dublin.”

Given the sheer breadth of his overall body of work, I wonder if the idea of a handful of roles following him around for decades is a blessing or a curse.

“Well look, if nobody recognises you or nobody’s talking about you or talking about the work, then things probably aren’t going too well,” he says. “I’m usually quite pleased when it happens.”

And yet, surely he must hear dialogue from The Snapper quoted at him at a fairly great frequency? “I guess it depends on what the quote is, and depends on the attitude of the person quoting it,” he says.

“You do meet the occasional gobshite who is a source of eternal amusement to himself. But no, it’s great that the films had that impact initially and now continue to be remembered and have a life.”

He has finished shooting recently on In The Land Of Saints And Sinners opposite Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds. He’s also recently stepped off the set of Neil Jordan’s Marlowe, in which he stars opposite Neeson again. It’s been a long time since the pair were onstage at the Abbey Theatre together — 40 years, in fact.

“I suppose I’ve seen him maybe four or five times over the last 40 years, but within two or three minutes, we were talking just like we talked 40 years ago,” says Meaney. “It’s just, you pick up right where you left off. It’s wonderful.”

The Serpent Queen will premiere on September 11 on STARZPLAY. See starz.com for details.