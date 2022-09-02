| 12.9°C Dublin

Colm Meaney: ‘I’m still getting constantly quoted lines from The Snapper in Dublin’

Over a five-decade acting career, the star’s iconic patriarch role still follows him around — and he doesn’t mind one bit. The Irish actor talks about a changing Dublin, reuniting with Liam Neeson on set and his new TV series, The Serpent Queen

Tanya Sweeney

Colm Meaney has excelled in the role of the lovable and warm father figure more than once in his career. His latest role as a dad is of a different stripe altogether though. It’s also the first time he’s played a king.

In drama series The Serpent Queen, Meaney is entertainingly menacing as the French monarch King Francis, who ruled from 1515 until his death in 1547.

