Colin Farrell to reprise role of Batman villain The Penguin in new spin-off show

Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Batman villain The Penguin in a new spin-off series, it has been confirmed.

The Oscar-nominated actor appears in a new trailer for the Max original series in heavy prosthetics and covered in scars, declaring himself “the new kingpin of Gotham”.

The Penguin is billed as “the next chapter in the Batman saga” and comes from US director Matt Reeves.

It is due to take place after the events of 2022’s The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz, following the death of mob boss Carmine Falcone.

Falcone’s death has left a power vacuum in the criminal underworld, which the eight-part series is expected to explore.

“This is one of those moments, when you gotta ask yourself, what kind of life do I want?” Farrell is heard to say.

He continues: “The world ain’t built for guys like us. That’s why we gotta take whatever we decide is ours.

“I was Carmine Falcone’s right-hand man … you ain’t seen what I can do.”

The short trailer includes explosive action scenes, with Farrell brandishing several guns and waddling around in his character’s distinctive penguin-like walk.

It comes following the actor’s success at this year’s awards season, during which he earned multiple nominations and awards for his performance in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

The Penguin series is now in production and scheduled to air on Max, Warner Bros newly unveiled streaming service, in 2024.