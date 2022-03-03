| 8°C Dublin

Colin Farrell: ‘I’m 45 but there’s still a robust child inside me’

Irish actor opens up about watching Adam West’s 1960s Batman with his kids and why he loved wearing layers of prosthetics as Penguin in Matt Reeves’ dark and gruesome take on the Caped Crusader

Colin Farrell wasn&rsquo;t sure how to approach the character Oz Cobblepot in The Batman until he put on all the prosthetics. Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Expand
Colin Farrell as Oz Cobblepot (centre) in The Batman Expand
Burgess Meredith as Penguin in the 1960s TV series Batman Expand

Paul Whitington

If no one told you that Colin Farrell was among the cast of The Batman, you wouldn’t spot him.

Buried beneath frightful layers of banked prosthetics, one of the world’s most handsome men is all but unrecognisable as Oz Cobblepot, a minor cog in the Gotham underworld who dreams of criminal greatness.

