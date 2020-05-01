Clueless star Stacey Dash announces spilt from fourth husband

Clueless star Stacey Dash has announced she is splitting from her fourth husband Jeffrey Marty.

The actress, best known for her role as Dionne Davenport in the 1995 comedy, married the lawyer in 2018.

In a statement on Instagram, she wrote: “Hello everyone, My husband and I have made the hard decision of ending our marriage.

“After much prayer, I feel this is the right path for both of us. I wish him nothing but the best.

“Thank you everyone for your support and respecting our privacy during this difficult time.”

She was previously married to producer Brian Lovell, businessman James Maby and actor Emmanuel Xuereb.

In 2018 she filed paperwork to run as a Republican for Congress in California’s 44th district but withdrew from the race after a month.

PA Media